4 hours ago

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo says he has not received all of his retirement benefits after he was unconstitutionally removed from office in 2020.

Mr. Domelevo was forced by the presidency to take a 169-day leave of absence in 2020. This was accumulated leave days that Mr. Domelevo had not taken, according to the presidency.

However, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 31, ruled that the president’s action was unconstitutional.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Domelevo said he is closely monitoring the payment of his retirement package.

“I have not received all of my benefits yet. What I saw last week Friday was a letter from the Ministry of Finance stating that they were paying me a differential gratuity and that the money had been deposited into my account. I asked, how can you pay me the differential when I have not seen the original amount?” Mr. Domelevo told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM.

Speaking on the same issue, a Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, said the ruling was unnecessarily delayed, which sets a very bad precedent for bad things to fester.

“It is a great precedent that they are setting, but in trying to set a good precedent, they do not have to allow bad governance to fester before they set a good precedent. What the president did was illegal, but now Domelevo cannot return to serve as Auditor-General. So is it deliberate that you allow bad governance to fester for all this time and wait until you give a ruling and Domelevo cannot return to serve as Auditor-General?”

Professor Gyampo added that: “Some of these things should be handled expeditiously to ensure that bad things are not allowed to fester in our body politic, and I was thinking that the Supreme Court would have seen the urgency in expeditiously adjudicating this matter.”

Source: citifmonline