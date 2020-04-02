1 hour ago

As part of measures to minimize the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the founding President of IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has called for more proactive measures to be implemented to enable companies severely hit by the pandemic to remain in business.

Among a number of suggestions made by the IMANI boss include the provision of interest-free loans to businesses which stand the risk of folding up due to the pandemic.

“By the way, companies severely hit can be given interest-free loans for a period. It is also a form of tax relief,” a post by Franklin Cudjoe reads.

It adds, “Tax base could be irrelevant here. There are direct and indirect taxes.. so everyone pays. A graduated tax relief system can be farmed out for formal and informal folks. Maybe we should start exploring flat taxes for different bands of people. By the way, companies severely hit can be given interest-free loans for a period. It is also a form of tax relief,” the post added.

Meanwhile, some local banks have reduced their interest rates following a cut in the policy rate by the Central Bank of Ghana.

Other commercial banks have initiated different approaches to help businesses curb the impact of the pandemic including loan deferments, waivers on commissions charged on new loans etc.

The Akufo-Addo led government, through the Ministry of Finance, has come up with the COVID-19 Alleviation Programme to help mitigate the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the local economy.

As part of the programme, the government is expected to spend about GHS 1 billion in order to keep the Ghanaian economy afloat and minimize the impacts of the pandemic.

ABCnewsgh