4 hours ago

Policy think tank IMANI Africa, together with a coalition of oversight institutions, has called for a full forensic audit and criminal prosecutions after a confidential international review uncovered what they describe as “deep governance failures and massive revenue leakages” in Ghana’s Gold-for-Oil (G4O) programme.

In a statement issued on Monday, September 29, 2025, the coalition said the forensic assessment — based on data from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), and the Customs Division — revealed systemic loopholes that drained billions of cedis from state coffers.

The probe found that the gold barter arrangement between the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) lacked binding contracts, leaving pricing and exchange rates open to manipulation. This, it said, encouraged arbitrage, smuggling, and hidden value transfers.

It further disclosed that GHS 7.5 billion worth of fuel import tax exemptions were granted under the scheme, but poor monitoring systems resulted in estimated revenue losses of GHS 7.2 billion. All international suppliers selected for the G4O programme were also flagged for opaque ownership structures and suspected links to money-laundering networks.

Dr. Ishmael Evans Yamson, Chairman of Ishmael Yamson & Associates, described the revelations as “frightening”, accusing government officials of collusion with local and foreign actors to enrich themselves at the expense of the economy. “The people and companies involved in this brazen attack on Ghana’s prosperity should not get away with murder,” he warned.

IMANI’s Founding President, Franklin Cudjoe, said the programme had been “systematically weaponised against the state”, while Honorary Vice President Bright Simons dismissed G4O as a “grand distraction” that enabled shady deals under the guise of economic innovation.

The coalition is demanding three urgent steps:



A comprehensive forensic audit of every vessel, cargo, and gold transaction under G4O.

Recovery of lost revenues and prosecution of all individuals and companies implicated.

Enforcement of strict transparency measures, including quarterly publication of contracts and audit reports.

“The Gold-for-Oil programme has exposed Ghana to huge fiscal losses and reputational damage. Delay in enforcing accountability is complicity,” the coalition warned.

The findings have since been submitted to the Auditor-General, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and law enforcement agencies for immediate action.