1 hour ago

Imax Media has secured the television production rights for the newly introduced Division One League and Women’s Premier League Super Cup. This follows an announcement on ghanafa.org two months ago inviting bids for the television rights of the two novel competitions.

The Division One League Super Cup, specially created for the best performing clubs at the end of the on-going Division One League season is expected to take off in September 2021.

The Super Cup is for winners of each zone, second placed teams in each zone and two of the third best placed teams at the end of the season.

Similarly, the Women’s Premier League Super Cup will be competed among teams who finished in the top four – two from each zone of the Women’s Premier League.

The GFA is introducing this new competition to give clubs more games outside the League by adding to the limited number of matches that are played in the course of the season.

The Mini tournament also aims to give additional incentive to clubs and players ahead of the new season.

Imax Group is a fully-owned Ghanaian private multimedia broadcasting organization that operates one television and two radio channels, namely: Max TV – A digital terrestrial free-to-air channel based in Accra and Max FM – (Accra)| Maximum FM (Takoradi).

iMax is also a stakeholder with StarTimes, a broadcast organization that runs a

Satellite pay TV service, and StarTimes ON App.

The Multinational broadcast company were the only outfit that submitted bids in the bidding process. Deadline for submission of bids was on or before Wednesday, June 30, 2021.