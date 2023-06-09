3 hours ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has expanded its investigation into the activities and expenditure of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee Against Illegal Mining (IMCIM) by interrogating two more persons.

Horace Ekow Ewusi, the immediate past 1st Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region, and Seth Mantey, a Journalist with Accra-based Peace FM, were both arrested and questioned as part of the ongoing probe.

The interrogation of Ekow Ewusi and Seth Mantey occurred following the recent questioning of Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, the former Chairman of the IMCIM, by the Special Prosecutor.

IMCIM was responsible for addressing the issue of illegal mining in the country, and Prof. Frimpong-Boateng compiled a report highlighting various individuals involved in illegal mining activities, including Ekow Ewusi and Mantey.

According to sources, Ekow Ewusi and Mantey were interviewed, cautioned, and subsequently granted bail.

Their involvement in the IMCIM’s activities and expenditure is being scrutinized in light of the bombshell report submitted by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng to the Presidency.

Further investigations by the OSP are expected to involve more individuals who were mentioned in the report.

The Special Prosecutor intends to summon them for questioning in the coming weeks to gather more information about the expenditure and operations of the IMCIM.

In a related development, Charles Bissue, the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), has taken legal action to prevent the OSP from prosecuting him.

Bissue filed a writ at the High Court in Accra on Thursday, June 8, seeking to halt the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption within the IMCIM, particularly concerning Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

The lawsuit filed by Bissue is the latest development in the high-profile investigation, which has garnered significant attention in Ghana. The OSP is determined to thoroughly examine the allegations and ensure that all individuals involved in any wrongdoing are held accountable.

Source: citifmonline