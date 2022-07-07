2 hours ago

Former Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr. Mark Assibey-Yeboah, has suggested that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia should not be blamed for Ghana going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

According to him, Ghana going to the IMF should not affect Bawumia’s credibility due to past comments he made because he was not aware that the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war will happen.

Speaking in a Citi TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the former New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament added that going to the IMF for a bailout is not necessarily a bad decision.

Asked whether the decision by the government to go to the IMF will affect Bawumia’s credibility, Assibey-Yebaoh said, “what has happened to his credibility.”

“… in our conversation, I told to you that going to the IMF is not a bad thing… some of these (global happenings) was not his creation. He didn’t anticipate the war; he didn’t know we were going to be hit with a pandemic. So, we have to cut him some slack,” he said.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at an event in November 2020, stated that going to the IMF is a confirmation of bad governance and mismanaged economy.

"You remember that the NDC government had to go to the IMF to rescue the economy. That was indeed a rescue mission! It was clear that the Mahama-led NDC Government had lost its way, failed Ghanaians, and did not have any idea how to get us out of the ditch it had driven us into," Bawumia said.

Watch Dr. Assibey-Yeboah’s interview on Citi TV below: