The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised Ghana for the recent stabilisation of the cedi, describing it as a reflection of stronger economic fundamentals, improved policy credibility, and renewed investor confidence.

Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director of the IMF’s African Department, made the remarks during the launch of the October 2025 Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa in Washington, D.C., as part of the IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings.

“A couple of years ago, all the concern in Ghana was about uncontrolled depreciation,” Selassie noted. “It’s encouraging to see stability returning to the economy — allowing the cedi to stabilise and, in some instances, even begin to appreciate.”

He added that the currency’s performance reflects a positive shift in competitiveness and a recovery in market confidence, though he cautioned against excessive appreciation. “All such things are good for competitiveness, but we don’t want the appreciation to get too frothy,” he said.

Selassie further advised the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to limit its interventions in the foreign exchange market to avoid distorting natural market dynamics. He explained that Ghana’s relatively shallow capital, foreign exchange, and money markets make it vulnerable to volatility, emphasizing the need for a balanced policy approach.

“It’s about striking the right balance,” he stated. “Too much interference can create problems, especially when you’re trying to identify and calibrate policies to minimise structural weaknesses.”

In the first half of 2025, the BoG injected a total of US$3.4 billion into the forex market — US$1.4 billion in the first quarter and US$2 billion in the second — to support the cedi and strengthen external reserves.

Responding to concerns about excessive intervention, Dr. Johnson Asiama Pandit, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, clarified during a separate session at the meetings that the central bank’s actions were measured and necessary to maintain market stability.

“We do not over-support the markets at all,” Dr. Pandit said. “Our interventions are designed to limit volatility and ensure smooth market dynamics. That’s the framework we’ll continue to uphold.”

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama, speaking during a media engagement in Accra in September, explained that the BoG’s interventions aimed to correct imbalances arising from the cedi’s sharp appreciation.

“The Bank of Ghana has been intervening in the forex market but has since withdrawn,” he said, noting that the appreciation led to a surge in imports that adversely affected exporters.

He emphasised that the government and the central bank remain focused on striking the right balance — supporting exporters while preventing importers from being overburdened by high foreign exchange costs.

The IMF’s commendation comes as Ghana continues efforts to consolidate macroeconomic stability, rebuild investor confidence, and sustain recovery under its ongoing reform programme.