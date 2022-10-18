4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the ongoing negotiation with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic rescue programme is the most transparent in Ghana's history.

According to him, his administration has been candid with Ghanaians at every stage of discussion.

“This has been the most transparent IMF programme ever. Did you hear anything about the IMF in 2015?” President Akufo-Addo said while speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC FM, Monday, October 17.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, had earlier stated in a TV3 interview on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington DC that he is optimistic that the IMF will approve the programme for Ghana by end of the year.

“…To get us close to a staff level agreement as possible so that we can incorporate all of our decisions also into the budget so there will be no reversal and therefore, by the year ending, hopefully, the board will approve...

“We have to make it happen, the Fund is very motivated, we are 24/7, we will stay a few more days after this annual meeting and ensure we make solid progress going forward.

“I am excited about where we are, which therefore means that if we complete it by end of the year, disbursements from the fund which replace what we would have done going to the international market. Clearly, in my mind, there is no need for speculation as to where the currency should be,” Ofori-Atta stressed.