3 hours ago

Ghana’s fifth review under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme has entered its second week, with negotiations expected to conclude by October 10, 2025.

A successful outcome will trigger the release of $360 million, bringing total disbursements under Ghana’s $3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF) to $2.66 billion.

The IMF mission, led by Dr. Ruben Atoyan, has been in Accra since late September, holding discussions with technical teams from the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana. The review focuses on assessing progress in key areas, including fiscal consolidation, debt restructuring, and monetary policy performance.

Sources close to the negotiations told Citi Business News that this round of discussions places particular emphasis on domestic revenue mobilisation, a crucial pillar of Ghana’s broader economic recovery strategy.

A successful review is expected to bolster investor confidence, strengthen foreign exchange reserves, and reinforce Ghana’s ongoing efforts to restore macroeconomic stability under the IMF-supported programme.