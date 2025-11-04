2 hours ago

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has praised Ghana for making strong strides in stabilising its economy under the ongoing recovery and reform programme.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Point of View with Bernard Avle on Monday, November 3, the IMF Resident Representative to Ghana, Dr. Adrian Alter, said recent data show significant improvement in key macroeconomic indicators, particularly inflation and external balances.

“From the onset, Ghana has made notable progress in economic recovery. If you look at the key economic indicators, inflation has eased from 54% to 9.4% in September 2025, and that’s the first time we have single-digit inflation in the past four years,” Dr. Alter stated.

He also noted that Ghana’s international reserves now cover between three and four months of imports — a development he described as “an important and clear positive sign” of macroeconomic stability and confidence in the recovery process.

However, Dr. Alter acknowledged that while these stabilisation gains are visible at the macro level, the impact is yet to be fully felt by households and businesses.

“The full benefits of stabilisation are still to be seen by the population and by the businesses on the ground. It takes time for these effects to trickle down,” he explained.

He further observed that as inflation and the cedi stabilise, the cost of goods—particularly imported items—is expected to ease. The next crucial step, he said, is for incomes to rise in order to rebuild purchasing power and improve living standards.

“If inflation comes down, prices will stabilise. If the currency appreciates or stabilises, imported goods will become cheaper. What it needs now is basically income to catch up, and the purchasing power of the people will rebound,” Dr. Alter said.

The IMF’s commendation reflects growing optimism about Ghana’s economic trajectory as the country continues to implement structural reforms aimed at ensuring fiscal discipline, restoring investor confidence, and promoting sustainable growth.