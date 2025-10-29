2 hours ago

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to grant board approval for the fifth review of Ghana’s bailout programme in December 2025, according to projections by IC Research.

The anticipated approval follows the staff-level agreement reached in October 2023 between the IMF and the Government of Ghana, after authorities successfully met all six quantitative performance criteria and four indicative targets for the period ending June 2025.

Once approved, the review will unlock a US$385 million disbursement, providing a timely boost to Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves ahead of the US$689 million Eurobond debt service due in January 2026.

IC Research observed a notably more positive tone in the IMF’s fifth review compared to the increasingly cautious assessments in previous ones.

“We took a closer view of the Fund’s language and inferred a more confident assessment of Ghana’s recent performance and short-term outlook,” the firm said.

According to IC Research, the IMF described the authorities’ actions to strengthen financial sector stability as ‘strong’ and acknowledged ‘notable strides’ in addressing long-standing issues in the energy sector.

The Fund also concluded that macroeconomic stabilization is taking root, projecting that inflation will remain within the Bank of Ghana’s medium-term target range of 8.0% ±2.0%. This stability, it added, could allow for a gradual easing of monetary policy.

“In our view, this reflects the Fund’s confidence in the sustainability of Ghana’s disinflation trend and its support for the Central Bank’s cautious shift towards interest rate cuts,” IC Research noted.

Outlook for 2026

The IMF further expressed optimism that the positive momentum in Ghana’s economic performance would continue into 2026.

“This tone is a sharp contrast to the progressively subdued outlook of the first four reviews,” IC Research highlighted. “The Fund’s assessment shifted from ‘strong’ in the first review to ‘generally strong’ in the second, then ‘generally satisfactory’ in the third. The fourth review marked a clear deterioration as several indicators fell short of targets.”

The upbeat assessment in the fifth review, IC Research said, bodes well for a smooth Executive Board approval in December 2025, paving the way for the next disbursement to support budget operations and balance of payments.

The expected inflow will further strengthen Ghana’s net international reserves, which stood at US$8.4 billion in August 2025—equivalent to 3.6 months of import cover—already exceeding the programme’s three-month target set for 2026.