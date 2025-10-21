4 hours ago

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on Ghana and other African countries under Fund-supported programmes to maintain strict fiscal discipline even after exiting their current arrangements, warning that any policy reversal could erode recent economic gains.

Speaking at the launch of the October 2025 Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa, Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director of the IMF’s African Department, stressed that countries nearing the end of their programmes—such as Ghana, expected to complete its IMF arrangement in 2026—must continue implementing reforms beyond the programme period.

“It’s been very encouraging to see this government committing to pursue fiscal discipline,” Selassie said. “What needs to be seen is this playing out over the next two, three, four years.”

He acknowledged Ghana’s progress in spending restraint in 2025 but emphasised that sustained discipline will be key to preserving macroeconomic stability. According to government data, total expenditure for the first nine months of 2025 stood at approximately GH¢131 billion, about 14 percent below target, largely due to cuts in capital spending.

While this reflects prudent fiscal management, Selassie cautioned that “one-off underspending” is not sufficient without a credible, medium-term consolidation strategy.

The IMF projects sub-Saharan Africa’s growth at 4.1 percent in 2025, with a modest uptick expected in 2026. However, the Fund noted that the region’s recovery remains uneven, as many countries continue to face high debt levels, inflationary pressures, and limited access to external financing.

Selassie highlighted rising debt service costs as a major concern, warning that they are “crowding out development spending.” He urged governments to strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation, enhance debt transparency, and modernise tax systems through digitalisation, reduced tax exemptions, and stronger enforcement.

He added that lasting reform also depends on public trust and transparency, noting: “It will be essential to build public trust in tax institutions and ensure that reforms are both effective and equitable. Citizens are more likely to comply when they see their taxes funding visible public goods.”

For Ghana, Selassie pointed to encouraging signs of stabilisation, with inflation easing to 9.4 percent in September 2025, a steady cedi, and rebuilt external reserves.

“It’s been generally good to see stabilisation returning to the economy,” he said. “The economy is beginning to recover, inflation is decelerating, and growing confidence is helping to stabilise—and perhaps even strengthen—the cedi.”

However, he warned that an “excessively appreciated exchange rate” could harm competitiveness if not carefully managed, underscoring the need to balance price stability with economic growth.

On debt management, the IMF urged African governments to publish comprehensive debt data, improve budget oversight, and reduce dependence on domestic borrowing, which has deepened financial linkages between banks and sovereigns.

“About half of public debt in the region is now held by domestic institutions,” Selassie noted. “While this has provided some resilience, it also creates vulnerabilities for the banking sector.”

Since 2020, the IMF has disbursed nearly US$69 billion in support to sub-Saharan Africa, including US$4 billion in 2025 alone. Selassie reaffirmed that the Fund’s goal is to help countries like Ghana achieve durable fiscal stability and sustainable growth.

“The direction of travel is the right one,” he concluded. “But fiscal discipline must hold well beyond 2026 if the gains made are to last.”