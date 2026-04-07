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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that growing global economic imbalances are being driven primarily by deep-seated domestic factors rather than trade tariffs or narrowly targeted industrial policies—pushing back against the rising wave of economic nationalism.

At a policy discussion in early April, the IMF Executive Board endorsed a staff paper that comes at a sensitive time for the global economy. Trade tensions are escalating, current account surpluses and deficits remain deeply entrenched, and many governments are increasingly turning to tariffs and sector-specific policies to shield domestic industries.

However, the Fund argues that such approaches miss the bigger picture. It maintains that global imbalances are largely shaped by the relationship between national savings and investment—factors influenced by fiscal policy, domestic demand, and broader macroeconomic decisions.

According to the IMF, measures such as import restrictions or selective industrial support do little to resolve these structural issues. Tariffs, often used as corrective tools, are unlikely to deliver lasting improvements in current account balances unless they are temporary or combined with policies that boost public savings.

Similarly, targeted industrial policies tend to have limited and uncertain impact unless they significantly enhance productivity and influence overall savings and investment patterns.

This perspective challenges the notion that trade policy alone can rebalance economies. Instead, the IMF reframes the issue as one that requires sound domestic policy management rather than external trade interventions.

The Fund emphasises that traditional macroeconomic tools—including fiscal discipline, monetary stability, and reforms that shape savings and investment behaviour—remain the most effective means of addressing imbalances.

While broader industrial strategies may have some effect, the IMF cautions that they often come with trade-offs, such as reduced domestic consumption and negative spillovers to other economies, which could ultimately lower overall welfare.

A key finding of the report is that global rebalancing cannot be achieved by individual countries acting alone. The IMF’s analysis shows that meaningful progress requires coordinated adjustments by both surplus and deficit nations. Without such cooperation, the burden of adjustment may fall unevenly, increasing the risk of financial instability, volatile capital flows, and heightened trade tensions.

The Executive Board echoed these concerns, warning that persistent imbalances pose serious risks to both macroeconomic and financial stability. It also stressed that trade and industrial policies cannot replace reforms aimed at boosting productivity and strengthening domestic demand.

For emerging and frontier economies like Ghana, the implications are significant. Although global imbalances are often associated with major economies, their spillover effects—such as exchange rate volatility and tighter global financial conditions—tend to disproportionately affect smaller, open markets.

In Ghana’s case, as it navigates a fragile post-debt restructuring phase, disorderly global adjustments could lead to higher borrowing costs, increased pressure on the currency, and reduced room for policy manoeuvre.

The IMF is therefore calling for stronger international cooperation and improved economic surveillance. This includes better data quality, enhanced models for assessing external balances, and broader monitoring that goes beyond current account flows to include capital movements and external balance sheets.

The Fund warns that while imbalances may appear manageable over time, they can quickly become destabilising if shifts in investor sentiment trigger sudden capital outflows.

Ultimately, the IMF’s message is a critique of what it views as “policy theatre”—high-profile tariffs and politically appealing industrial measures that fail to address underlying economic challenges.

It concludes that lasting global rebalancing will depend on difficult but necessary domestic reforms, undertaken collectively by major economies. Without such coordinated efforts, rising imbalances could remain a persistent threat to global economic stability.