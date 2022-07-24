12 hours ago

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, has emphasized the importance for security agencies to work together and promote healthy corporate relations among state institutions.

That, according to the CGI, would go a long way to enhance National Security.

He said: “Security institutions could perform better and more creditably when there is effective coordination among each other from the leadership level to the operational levels of personnel”.

Mr Asuah Takyi said that when the Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Commissioner of Police (COP) Maame Yaa Tiwaah Addo-Danquah paid a working visit to his office in Accra.

The visit forms part of the stakeholders’ engagement strategy adopted by the EOCO since the assumption into office of its new Head.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, on her part, expressed her appreciation to the GIS for its consistent supportive role over the years with EOCO.

She, therefore, called for a renewed corporate relationship to further deepen existing collaboration between the two institutions.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah commended the GIS for its role in the implementation of some major policies of EOCO, which needed external stakeholder support, especially in joint operations.

She said: “EOCO and GIS should continue to work together to eradicate economic crimes in Ghana through stricter border controls and effective enforcement of immigration laws”.

Present at the meeting were the Deputy Executive Director of EOCO, Madam Aba J. Opoku and other Directors from EOCO, the Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration (DCGI), Mr Laud Ofori Affrifah responsible for Command Post and Operations, DCGI Isaac Owusu Mensah, Finance and Administration, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration Isaac Luortey, Head of Operations and the Chief Staff Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Lawrence Agyei Agyapong.