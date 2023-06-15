2 hours ago

An Immigration Officer stationed at the Kasoa Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) acting on his instincts foiled what could have led to the attempted kidnapping of a young female student.

According to the Officer, Assistant Immigration Control Officer (AICO II) Emmanuel Ofosu Acheampong, he observed a scene along the Nsawam–Amasaman highway while on public transport (Trotro) from Nsawam to Dome.

He saw a young schoolgirl standing by a parked Camry car with registration number GR 3668-16 and on three different occasions attempted to sit in the car. She eventually did and the car sped off.

He became suspicious and directed the trotro driver to chase the Camry vehicle. At a point, the Camry slowed down due to ongoing construction works. AICO II Acheampong then alighted and ordered the driver of the Camry (a man in dreadlocks) to park off the road.

Upon interrogation, the Camry driver and his accomplice claimed the girl was the driver’s niece, which was denied by the girl.

The girl, who is a student of St. Stephens Senior High School at Akwatia, claims that the man in dreadlocks took her contact from a friend who posted her picture on WhatsApp status.

According to her, she got a call from the man who told her to meet him at Amasaman during her midterm break.

A search of the car by the Immigration Officer led to the discovery of a pump action gun with 20 rounds of ammunition and a machete.

While interrogating the driver of the Camry vehicle, one of the suspects slipped out of the crowd and bolted.

With the help of two members of the public, the Immigration Officer escorted the suspect and the female student to the Amasaman Police Station for investigations into the alleged kidnapping.