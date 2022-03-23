2 hours ago

An officer with the Ghana Immigration Service has been shot dead by unknown assailants at Kokoligu, a village between Nandom and Hamile in the Upper West Region

The deceased has been identified as Michael Otu, an Operation Conquest Fist officer who guards vantage points at the border.

The Nandom Immigration Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), IBN Yussif Mumin Seidu, confirmed the incident in an interview on Adom FM.

According to him, they received a distress call about the incident and rushed to the scene to find Mr Otu’s lifeless body.

“We called other intelligence bodies and the police to the scene and after examining the body, we realised he had three shots from behind,” he narrated.

The deceased, Michael Otu.

He also explained signs of struggle were observed at the crime scene with his body hidden under a bridge and his gun taken away following the murder.

The PRO explained investigations were underway to arrest the perpetrators and also know the rationale behind the killing.