12 hours ago

The Ghana Immigration Service has confirmed the shooting of its officers at Bawku on Monday, March 3.

A statement released by the Service disclosed that the officers that were shot were off-duty and driving a private car at the time of the shooting.

Three officers of the Immigration Service were shot at while driving from Bawku to Missiga resulting in the death of 42-year-old Philip Motey.

The other two officers, Eric Ayibiya, 30, and Laurence Afri, 42, were also shot multiple times and are currently receiving treatment at the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital.

The Service in its statement condemned the dastardly act and disclosed that a “high-powered delegation” will be sent to Bawku to review the security situation to ensure the safety of officers in the Command.

“The Ghana Immigration Service Management condemns the dastardly attack in no uncertain terms and wishes to assure all Officers and Men that the Service will take necessary measures to ensure their safety. Meanwhile, a high-powered delegation is scheduled to visit the Sector Command to review the security situation in relation to the operations of Immigration Officers in the Command.”

It also indicated that the Service will collaborate with other security agencies to apprehend the culprits.

“The GIS, the Ghana Police Service and other agencies will collaborate to investigate and find the culprits of the attack. The Service wishes to assure the general public that Its personnel are resolute and will continue to protect the borders against the infiltration of criminal elements.”

The reasons for the shootings are unknown but some residents blamed the killings on the long-running Bawku ethnic conflict.

Source: citifmonline