1 hour ago

The State Housing Company has released fully completed bungalows to the Ghana Immigration Service, coming as "a sigh of relief" to the security service.

The Nine units of bungalows built by the State Housing Company (SHC) were completed and handed over to the Comptroller-General of the GIS, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi.

It formed part of moves by Ghana’s number one builder, the SHC to partner state institutions to provide accommodation facilities for their staff as well as office facilities.

The Managing Director of State Housing Company Limited, Mr Kwabena Ampofo Appiah handed over the keys of the 2 and 3-bedroom units to Mr Asuah Takyi at a ceremony at Tonsoum Estate, a suburb of Sunyani last Friday [March 12, 2021].

This helped to boost to the SHC and GIS’s institutional housing scheme initiative.

At the handing over ceremony, the MD of SHS, Mr Ampofo Appiah commended GIS for reposting confidence in the Institutional Housing Police initiative by SHC.

"State Housing Company is on the move and we're not turning back. If it's possible to do business with private entities, why can't state institutions partner to transact business such as this housing policy we brought on board.”

He encouraged the Immigration officers to continue to protect Ghana's borders with zeal, passion and dedication.

"The President has time and again emphasized his vision to revamp the housing sector so that we reduce the nation’s housing deficit. My Sector Minister, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye and the entire State Housing Company are working in unison to ensure the realization of this vision.”

He assured the public that "there cannot be a better time to do business with State Housing Company than now. Talk to us and all your accommodation problems would be solved".

"We use this opportunity to invite other institutions to partner State Housing Company Ltd in our efforts to provide accommodation for staff of all institutions," he added.

On his part, the GIS Comptroller-General expressed satisfaction to the work done by SHC stating that "now I can have a sigh of relief as accommodation has been a headache for the Service".

The handing over of houses to GIS is the second one to be carried out by SHC under this administration with the first one taking place in Tamale.