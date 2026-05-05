Imoro Ibrahim shines in Tanzania with back-to-back player of the Month awards

Two men in blue uniforms shake hands while exchanging a trophy at an NBC Premier League Monthly Awards event, with a branded backdrop behind them.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 5, 2026

Ghanaian defender Imoro Ibrahim is enjoying a remarkable run of form in the Tanzanian Premier League, after being named Player of the Month for April.

The left-back, who previously featured for Asante Kotoko, now plays for Singida Black Stars, where he has quickly established himself as a key figure.

April’s recognition comes just weeks after he secured the same honour at club level in March, underlining his consistent impact since joining the Tanzanian side.

Known for his attacking contributions from defence, Ibrahim currently leads all defenders in the league’s assist chart, registering four assists so far this season. His ability to combine defensive solidity with forward runs has made him one of the standout performers in the competition.

His recent accolades are likely to strengthen his growing reputation both in Tanzania and back home in Ghana, where he remains a familiar name among football followers.

With the season still ongoing, Ibrahim’s form could prove crucial for Singida Black Stars as they push for a strong finish in the league standings.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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