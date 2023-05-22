5 hours ago

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Works and Housing Committee, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, has bemoaned the government’s failure to implement effective measures to curb flooding in Accra.

He contends that the government has not adequately resourced the ministry to address the flooding situation in the country.

His comment comes on the back of warnings from the Ghana Meteorological Agency that there will be more rains in recent times.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Oppong urged persons residing in flood-prone areas to relocate.

“Government must put in measures to curb this perennial flooding in the country. We are advising persons living around flood-prone areas to relocate before any disaster strikes,”

Parts of the capital, Accra always flood anytime it rains destroying lives and properties.

Parts of the capital got flooded twice last week.

Blame local assemblies for perennial flooding – Engineer Mahama

Civil Engineer, Ing. Abdulai Mahama attributed the frequent flooding on major highways to the irresponsibility of some local assemblies.

In an interview with Citi News‘ Charles Kumi, Ing. Mahama urged the local assemblies to take responsibility and work towards resolving the perennial issue of flooding, emphasizing the need for proper urban planning and infrastructural development.

“Once you have a low-lying area with two sides being high, obviously that is the place you will have the settlement of water. When you are doing designs, you are supposed to ensure that wherever you have a collection of water, you create a channel to let the water move as fast as possible.

“Unfortunately, we are currently confronted with indiscipline from developers which is overlooked by the assemblies. Once the assemblies are overlooking developers’ activities, they will continue to do their businesses and make their monies at the expense of Ghanaians who live in flood-prone areas,” he said.

Source: citifmonline