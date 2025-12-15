2 days ago

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has called on the government to fast-track critical trade facilitation reforms, particularly at the nation’s ports and land borders, to further cut the cost of doing business and improve Ghana’s competitiveness within the region.

The Association noted that despite recent policy gains, Ghana’s trading environment continues to be hampered by challenges such as cumbersome clearance procedures, excessive bureaucracy and limited transparency, which undermine efficiency. It therefore urged the streamlining of processes, improved port operations and stronger coordination among border agencies.

IEAG’s renewed advocacy comes as it welcomed President John Dramani Mahama’s approval of the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy Repeal Act, 2025. The repeal abolishes the one per cent levy introduced in 2021, which the Association said had added to the cost of trade. The removal of the levy, scheduled to take effect in January 2026, is expected to ease financial pressures on importers and exporters.

The Association also commended the government for honouring its commitment to abolish both the COVID-19 Levy and the Electronic Levy (E-Levy), describing them as taxes that have for years undermined business efficiency, strained cash flow and weakened trade competitiveness.

In addition, IEAG praised the reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate from 21.9 per cent to 20 per cent, noting that the move would help lower production and clearance costs, positively influence pricing and support business growth.

The group further welcomed the recent stabilisation of the Ghana cedi, saying it has boosted business confidence and improved predictability for traders.

Despite these positive developments, IEAG stressed the need for further reforms, including the reintegration of the GETFund and National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) levies into the main VAT structure. The separation of these levies since 2018, the Association argued, has complicated compliance and increased the tax burden on businesses. A single composite VAT rate, it said, would simplify administration and improve clarity.

IEAG also called for a review of the 2 per cent Special Import Levy, expressing hope that it would eventually be abolished as part of broader efforts to reduce the cost of doing business.

The Association reaffirmed its commitment to working with the government and relevant institutions to create a more predictable, efficient and business-friendly trading environment that supports the growth of Ghana’s economy.