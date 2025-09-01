1 hour ago

A fresh controversy has erupted between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) over alleged manipulation of the Uncleared Cargo List (UCL) system and questionable auctioning of goods at the country’s ports

The IEAG has accused officials of the Customs Division of GRA of deliberately flouting laid-down procedures, reducing the clearance grace period from 60 days to just 21, and handing over consignments of genuine traders to politically connected businessmen through what it describes as “dubious auctions.”

The Legal Background

Under the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891), imported goods that are not cleared within the stipulated timeframe are subject to forfeiture and possible auction. Section 52 outlines the general rules, while Sections 55, 57 and 59 deal specifically with vehicles and non-perishable goods, granting importers a 60-day grace period to regularize their documentation and clear items before forfeiture.

However, Section 53(3)(a) treats perishable goods differently. It authorizes a “Proper Officer” to dispose of such consignments after 21 days through public auction to prevent spoilage.

This legal distinction has become the focal point of the current impasse.

While Customs insists its actions are rooted in the law, importers argue that officials have been misapplying the “perishable goods” clause to general cargo, thereby circumventing the full 60-day window.

GRA’s Clarification

In a statement issued on August 27, 2025, the GRA rejected the allegations, stressing that it has always operated within the confines of Act 891.

“It is erroneous to indicate that importers have 60 days within which to clear perishable goods. Section 53(3)(a) is explicit that perishable items must be disposed of after 21 days,” the Authority stated.

The GRA further encouraged importers to make use of the pre-arrival clearance system, a trade facilitation tool that allows traders to declare goods and pay duties even before the consignment arrives at the port, thereby avoiding forfeiture.

The Authority reassured the public that it remains committed to fairness, transparency, and adherence to procedure, while urging calm among stakeholders.

Importers Cry Foul

But the IEAG remains unconvinced. According to its Executive Secretary, Samson Asaki Awingobit, the reality at the ports paints a darker picture.

He claims that consignments, including non-perishable goods, are being seized after just 21 days, with importers deliberately frustrated in their clearance attempts until politically exposed buyers are positioned to acquire the goods cheaply at auction.

“These auctions are neither gazetted nor transparent. Genuine traders lose their investments, only for well-connected businessmen to pay service fees of GH₵6,000 to GH₵10,000 and walk away with the cargo. Meanwhile, the original importer is still slapped with demurrage,” Awingobit alleged.

Forex Woes Deepening the Crisis

The Association also linked the crisis to Ghana’s ongoing foreign exchange shortages. Many traders, it explained, spend weeks struggling to secure dollars to pay duties.

Instead of receiving support, they are penalized by a system that strips them of their goods when they fail to beat the shortened clearance timelines.

“This fraudulent system robs importers of their capital while denying the state revenue at a time when the economy is struggling,” the IEAG lamented.

Demands and Possible Mass Action

To resolve the dispute, the IEAG is demanding:

1. Restoration of the 60-day clearance grace period for all goods, in line with existing law.

2. A first-time clearance waiver option that allows penalties rather than immediate forfeiture.

3. Investigations by Customs and national security into alleged cabals benefiting from dubious auctions.

4. Bank of Ghana intervention to stabilize forex supply for importers.

The Association has threatened mass action if government fails to intervene, warning that investor confidence and local business survival are at stake.

Government at a Crossroads

This is not the first time Ghana’s port operations have been accused of corruption and manipulation.

Over the years, disputes over auction procedures, duty assessments, and clearance delays have fueled tensions between Customs and traders.

The latest standoff, however, comes at a time when government is battling economic instability and desperately seeking ways to boost revenue.

Critics say mishandling this crisis could undermine both business confidence and state coffers.