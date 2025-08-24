3 hours ago

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has lauded President John Dramani Mahama’s government for the successful rollout of a 24-hour economy at the nation’s ports.

Executive Secretary of the Association, Samson Asaki Awingobit, described the initiative as proof that the President’s campaign promise to implement a 24-hour economy was genuine and not a “hoax.”

According to him, the system provides greater flexibility and convenience, allowing industry players more time to conduct business efficiently. His remarks come after Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, confirmed that Tema Port is now officially operating around the clock, enabling importers to clear goods even at 2 a.m.

“Since the 24-hour system launched at the ports, our agents have embraced it because it is more flexible,” Awingobit said. “You can complete documentation in the morning, rest during the day, and return in the evening, around 10 p.m., to clear your goods. This even helps reduce daytime congestion.”

He further explained that clearing agents now prefer working at night. “You can finalize documentation in the morning, pay all charges, and return later to clear containers. In fact, some even prefer clearing vehicles in the evening,” he noted.

Awingobit stressed that the policy is not a “nine-day wonder,” pointing to its visible benefits since implementation. “We have already seen positive results, and the industry has fully accepted it. This is a game-changer, not only for Ghana but also in the wider regional trade space,” he added.