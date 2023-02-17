2 hours ago

The school of Public Health of the University of Ghana, Legon, wants government to impose more taxes on companies that produce sugar-sweetened beverages.

The school says such products pose risk to the health of the citizenry.

A Professor at the School of Public Health, Amos Lah, says taxing such companies will help address the health needs of the country.

“Globally, poor diets are responsible for some 11 million deaths annually with cardiovascular diseases, cancers and diabetes in the lead. As of May 2022, some 85 countries and jurisdictions around the world had already levied taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages,” Professor Lah said.

Source: citifmonline