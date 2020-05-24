40 minutes ago

It may sound prophetic but yes former Black Star captian Stephen 'Tonardo' Appiah did was tell his former coach Kwasi Appiah that some day he will be handed the reigns of the senior national team the Black Stars as coach.

And lo and behold it did happen some years later when Appiah coached the Black Stars twice as the main boss aside his first stint when he was assistant to the numerous Serbian trainers.

Stephen Appiah says he told Kwasi Appiah sometime in 2010 at the World Cup that he will one day coach the senior national team.

The former Al Khartoum Watani coach was first appointed coach of the Black Stars between 2012 and 2014 becoming the first Ghanaian to qualify Ghana to the World Cup in Brazil.

While his second stint lasted two and half years from 2017 to December last year when he bowed out after the expiration of his contract.

According to Tornado, he told Kwasi Appiah after one of our games at the 2010 World Cup when he was assistant to Milovan Rajevac that he will one day be made the coach of the Black Stars.

“After one of our games at the World Cup, we were going [back to the hotel] in the team bus and I saw coach [Kwasi Appiah] so happy. So I told him that in the future, you would be the coach of the Black Stars and I know that you would do well,” Stephen Appiah recounted on Joy FM.

“He [Kwasi Appiah] was like don’t worry if I become the coach you would be part of my technical team and it came to pass.” he added.