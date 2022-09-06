2 hours ago

In form, Genk winger Joseph Paintsil has been surprisingly omitted from the latest Black Stars call up that was announced by the Ghana Football Association(GFA) on Tuesday, 6th September,2022.

The winger has been among the few Ghanaian players in Europe who have started the new season with a bang but has been conspicuously overlooked by the Black Stars technical team.

Paintsil has played seven matches this season for his Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Genk scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Ghana will play two matches in the September window as part of preparations towards the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals in November/December.

The list includes Brighton and Hove Albion right back Tariq Lamptey, Southampton FC’s Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius of Karlsruher SC and Inaki Williams who plays for Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.

Also included in the squad are Richard Ofori, Joseph Aidoo and Antoine Semenyo who missed the Kirin Cup Tournament against Japan and Chile in June this year.

Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, at Stade Oceane in Le Harve- France before taking on Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Paintsil has been capped six times by Ghana and was part of the Ghana AFCON 2021 squad and also played at the Kirin tournament.