3 hours ago

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has disclosed that it is facing constraints in fulfilling its various responsibilities due to inadequate funding.

The Commission made this known at the launch of CHRAJ’s 30th-anniversary celebration, held under the theme, “CHRAJ at 30: Promoting and Protecting Human Rights and Ensuring Transparency and Accountability in Public Service Delivery.”

“The major challenge the commission has faced is inadequate funding. As a result of inadequate funding, the office is constrained in the delivery of its mandate,” CHRAJ Commissioner Joseph Whittal said.

He said that his office, in collaboration with the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP), has identified several challenges within the commission’s legal framework, policies, processes, and operations.

As a result, Mr. Whittal said they plan to prepare amendments to the Commission’s Act, Act 456, and its Constitutional Instrument C.I 67 for review and passage into law by Parliament.

Source: citifmonline