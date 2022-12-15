3 hours ago

Ghana striker Inaki Williams has started training with his club side after Ghana's early exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 28-year- old striker was handed a few days off after Ghana's exit from the Mundial and is now training with Atletic Bilbao.

The Black Stars bowed out of the tournament at the group stage after defeats to Portugal and Uruguay and a win over Korea.

Ghana finished bottom of the group as Andre Ayew missed a decisive penalty in the last group game against Uruguay.

Inaki Williams switched nationality to play for Ghana in July 2022 after making one appearance for Spain the country of his birth.

Despite playing all three of Ghana's group matches, Inaki failed to score nor provide an assists for the Black Stars.

He will be available for Athletic Club's mid-season friendly against Udinese before the Cup match against Sestao in Las Llanas

"I'm already in Lezama. I'm going to take a week's vacation to come back as strong as possible, the return comes hard and with a lot of desire and enthusiasm," said the forward.

Williams' junior brother, Nico Williams played for Spain at the World Cup as they reached the last 16, where they were eliminated by Morocco.