Ghana and Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams ended his nearly six-month barren spell in front of goal when he scored for his side in their Copa del Rey semi-final defeat to Osasuna on Tuesday evening.

The Basque side lost 2-1 on aggregate but the match on Tuesday ended 1-1 after extra time paving the way for Osasuna to book their final ticket.

Osasuna won the first leg that was played at their home by 1-0 and Inaki Williams scored for Bilbao in the 33rd minute to send the game into extra time.

The Ghanaian striker tapped home a pass from Mikel Vesga in the 33rd minute to end his dry spell for his club.

His goal was not enough as the second-tier side Osasuna scored through Pablo Ibanez in the 116th minute to make it 1-1 and hand his side qualification

Williams has been capped six times for the senior national team of Ghana after switching nationality from Spain in July 2022.

He has scored six goals and provided four assists in 31 game outings for Athletic Bilbao across all competitions