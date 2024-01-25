9 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams has expressed that the last 24 hours have been the most hectic in his life.

The Athletic Bilbao player flew for several hours to make it in time for the Copa del Rey clash against Barcelona after Ghana's exit from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Williams left Cote d'Ivoire via a private jet following Ghana's AFCON exit and arrived in Spain just hours before the Barcelona game.

Despite the exhaustion, he came on late in the game and scored in Athletic Bilbao's 4-2 victory, helping the team progress in the Spanish Cup.

“Not in my wildest dreams would I have imagined being here; it has been a hectic 24 hours.

The club has done everything possible, and I wanted to be here. Sometimes, destiny is capricious and happy to celebrate it with the team,” Williams shared with Diario AS.

“I’m exhausted; I’m going home, although I would like to have a couple of beers with my friends. It’s been crazy.”

The 29-year-old forward had a challenging AFCON debut, failing to score in three matches at the tournament.

Despite the difficulties, his determination and contribution to the Copa del Rey win were evident as he described the experience as a memorable and unexpected turn of events.