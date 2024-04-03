2 hours ago

Inaki Williams, the Athletic Bilbao star who switched allegiance to Ghana from Spain in 2022, remains unfazed by criticisms surrounding his disappointing spell with the Black Stars.

Since joining the Ghanaian national team, Williams has faced challenges, scoring only once in 17 appearances. Despite this, he stands by his decision, seeing it as beneficial for both his career and personal life.

Reflecting on his time with the Black Stars, Williams emphasized the opportunity to reconnect with his roots, travel more, and spend time with loved ones in Ghana.

“I would never have imagined this. I had to make a decision and I don’t regret being able to represent the country of my parents and my family, to go back to my origins, to be able to travel more and see my loved ones in Ghana," Williams shared with Club del Deportista.

Although acknowledging the sporting challenges, Williams views the experience as transformative, believing he is currently enjoying one of the best moments of his career.

"It's true that things didn’t work out as we’d all hoped, but it’s true that on a sporting and personal level, it helped me a lot. In fact, I think I’m in one of my best moments thanks to this decision."

His solitary goal for Ghana, scored in a crucial World Cup qualifier against Madagascar, stands out amidst the criticism.

In contrast to his struggles with the national team, Williams has been in impressive form for Athletic this season, tallying 11 goals and five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.