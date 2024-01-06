16 hours ago

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has successfully joined the Black Stars squad as they intensify preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D'Ivoire.

Williams, who initially faced a setback due to illness, arrived in Kumasi on Friday, January 5, 2024, after recovering.

The 29-year-old, who has represented Ghana in twelve matches, participated in full training on the same day.

His presence adds firepower to the Black Stars as they aim for success in the upcoming continental competition.