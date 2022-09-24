45 minutes ago

Nico Williams made his debut for Spain in the UEFA Nations League game against Switzerland on Saturday evening as La Furia Rojas were beaten 2-1.

He came on shortly after Breel Embolo had squeezed home Manuel Akanji's pass from a corner to make it 2-1 for the away side.

Williams whose elder brother Inaki made his Ghana debut on Friday against Brazil came in the 63rd minute as a replacement for Pablo Sarabia.

Nico Williams is the younger brother of new Black Stars striker Inaki Williams and was on the horizon of the Ghana FA after his brother switched nationality.

In July this year, Inaki Williams decided to switch nationality to play for Ghana after turning down Ghana several times and making a single appearance for Spain.

Spain will head to Braga for the second game against Fernando Santos's Portugal on September 27, with whom they shared a 1-1 draw in June.

Spain reached the previous Nations League final but lost 2-1 to France in Milan in October 2021. This edition's final four will take place in June 2023.