6 hours ago

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams revealed that his teammates have given him the nickname 'Kwaku the Baller' after his first goal for Ghana in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.

Williams, who plays for Athletic Club, scored a 95th-minute winner at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, securing crucial three points for Ghana.

The 29-year-old had faced discussions about a goal drought, leading to conversations about the possibility of him being benched.

However, Williams made a decisive impact against Madagascar, heading in a perfect cross from Gideon Mensah for the winning goal.

Inaki Williams, speaking after the game, expressed his happiness and gratitude, attributing the success to a higher power.

He shared that his teammates have affectionately nicknamed him 'Kwaku the Baller' in recognition of his crucial goal. Williams specifically praised Gideon Mensah for delivering a good cross that led to the winning goal.

The nickname reflects the joy and camaraderie within the Black Stars team after securing an important victory in the World Cup qualifier.