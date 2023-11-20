7 hours ago

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams expressed his gratitude and praise for his teammate Gideon Mensah after a crucial moment resulted in Williams' first goal for Ghana.

The Athletic Club star scored a 95th-minute winner in their first Group I 2026 World Cup qualifier against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.

Williams, who had faced discussions about a goal drought and the possibility of being benched, rose to the occasion with a decisive impact. His goal, secured with a header, was the result of a flawless cross from Gideon Mensah.

Inaki Williams, speaking after the game, attributed the success to a higher power and expressed his happiness.

He specifically praised Gideon Mensah for delivering a good cross that led to the goal. Williams said, "Gideon Mensah put in a good cross and I scored the goal. I’m so happy.”

The 29-year-old striker's goal secured crucial three points for Ghana in the World Cup qualifier. The Black Stars are set to face Comoros in their next match on Tuesday evening.