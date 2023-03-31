1 hour ago

Former Ghana great Dan Owusu has called for patience for under-fire Black Stars striker Inaki Williams who is struggling to score for the Black Stars.

According to the former striker, the Bilboa striker has been scoring for his club which tells you that he is a good striker but only struggles when it comes to Ghana.

He also adds that work needs to be done on the Ghana team and the striker as in the last two matches under Chris Hughton, Ghana has scored just two goals.

Inaki Williams has failed to hit the back of the net for Ghana in seven matches since making his debut last year in a friendly game against Brazil.

In an interview with Bryt FM, the for Ghana striker urged for calm as he points to the player's good goal-scoring record for his club which means he is a very good striker and the Black Stars team must evolve.

“In football, there are means to an end, that is to score goals and if you are unable to score, you cannot progress. Under Hughton, the team has not been banging in more goals and it is a problem”

“In the two games in charge, the team has scored two goals (one in each game), they need to work on the strikers on how to score the goals. Inaki Williams is not a bad striker, he has been scoring for his club but struggling with Ghana, so we need to work on him and other strikers” he said.

Ghana earned four points in the two matches against Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers with a last-gasp goal giving the West African side all three points in the first leg before earning a draw in Luanda with a second-half strike from Osman Bukari.