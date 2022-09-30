1 hour ago

Black Stars new boy Inaki Williams made his debut for Ghana in the 3-0 defeat in an International friendly game played in Le Havre France last week.

He was then handed a start as Ghana faced 139th ranked Central American minnows Nicaragua.

After his Ghana debut, Inaki has been speaking to Spanish media house Larguero where he answers questions about playing for Ghana among others.

He talks about his initiation dance that he displayed in France before Ghana played against Brazil where he was seen twerking.

Iñaki also referred to the dance he had to perform in front of his teammates a few days before the debut: “I got the hazing of the new one. Not only me, but also some other colleagues. I gave it my all, I took forbidden steps and made them laugh. It was about that, having a good time."

“It had been a long time without going to a national team, without being called up, without spending days away with footballers who are not from Athletic, and the truth is that everything has been very different. I'm getting used to my new teammates, what it's like to play and live with them. They have made everything very easy for me since my arrival and the welcome has been incredible. I'm even doing a master's degree in English because it's the only way I have to understand each other and the truth is that I'm very comfortable and very happy to have made this decision” said the Atletico player.