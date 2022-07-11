2 hours ago

Former Ghana star Laryea Kingson says that he does not see new Black Star players Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey as opportunists.

The two players and some three German-born Ghanaian players Stephen Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, and Patric Pfeiffer have all switched their nationality to play for Ghana.

Many have accused them of being opportunists and only deciding to play for Ghana because we have qualified for the World Cup.

According to Laryea Kingson, these foreign-born Ghanaian players are not taking advantage of us and they would have played if we had contacted them earlier.

"Everyone has his or her opinion but to the players, I think World Cup is a big stage for them and I'm sure that if the management tried to push and bring them early on I'm sure they will come because most of them especially Williams has done very well in the Spanish La Liga but he has not had the opportunity to play in the Spanish national team," Kingston said

"Also, one thing we should know, the GFA had not approached him previously. if they had approached him, he would come and play. It goes to the other players as well so for me I think it's not that they are taking advantage but they love to come and play for their country."

The Black Stars will play their first group match at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal on November 24th at Stadium 974 in Doha, 2022 before taking on Korea on November 28th at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. and finally facing Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. on December 2.