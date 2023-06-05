16 minutes ago

Black Stars forward Iñaki Williams has made the decision to withdraw from the Ghana national team squad for the upcoming AFCON 2023 qualifier match against Madagascar.

Williams cited a knee injury as the reason for his withdrawal and expressed his intention to prioritize his recovery in order to return to full fitness for the upcoming season.

After consulting with the medical team, Williams acknowledged that he had been playing with the nagging knee injury and decided that it was crucial to focus on healing and regaining his strength.

By doing so, he aims to ensure that he can perform at his best and reach 100% fitness for the upcoming season.

Williams' absence from the Ghana squad is undoubtedly a disappointment for both the player and the national team.

However, his decision reflects his dedication to his long-term well-being and his commitment to being in prime condition for future football endeavors.

Ghana's coaching staff and fans will undoubtedly support Williams in his recovery process, understanding the importance of prioritizing his health and long-term performance.

As one of the talented forwards in the game, Williams' return to full fitness will be eagerly awaited, and his absence from the Ghana squad for the match against Madagascar is a necessary step toward achieving that goal.