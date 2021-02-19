56 minutes ago

Workers at the Environmental Health Unit of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly have threatened to boycott the burial of persons who have died of Covid-19 if their incentive packages are not made available to them.

The unit has so far buried 25 COVID-19 casualties from health facilities in the Cape Coast metropolis.

The youngest was a nine-month-old baby, while the oldest was a 73-year-old.

The Unit Officer, Mr Idrisu Shaani, who spoke to the Daily Graphic, expressed concerns about their situation, threatening that they were unwilling to carry out the remaining burials if their demands were not met.

The government had announced tax exemption for all health workers, an insurance cover and an extra 50 per cent of basic salary for all frontline health workers during the pandemic.

"The workers at the unit are certainly frontline workers, and it is important that welfare packages promised frontline workers are extended to them," he said.

“So far, we have buried 25 persons who have succumbed to COVID-19 in Cape Coast, the youngest of which was nine months old, and every burial is a risk," Mr Shaani added.

He indicated that the officers went through a lot of psychological stress in the line of duty, adding that the risks of their job as front liners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic should qualify them for the welfare package.

Meanwhile, the team is yet to bury some twelve others who have died of the disease.