Accra Hearts Of Oak may have to make a quick return to the market in search of coach amid stoking misunderstanding between management and Coach Kosta Papic.

The Serbian tactician is reported to have threatened to resign from his post just two months of taking charge of the Phobians.

It comes just two days after Assistant Coach Asare Bediako resigned from the Ghanaian giants.

The 60-year-old Serbian trainer is said to have fallen out with the Board of Directors of the club after their last meeting held on Thursday.

A report by journalist Saddick Obama indicates the Serbian was not happy after a meeting with the Club's top brass and could be on his way to a South African club.

"Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic could be on his way back to a South African club... if.....," Saddick announced on his Facebook page.

"Well, events at a mini board meeting didn't end well yesterday. Papic has instructed his camp to draft a resignation letter by Monday but some Hearts chiefs will meet him again tomorrow"

Papic returned to Accra Hearts Oak after eleven years when he largely led them to win 2008/09 season.

He took over mantle in the ongoing 202021 season after 3 matches played as replacement to Coach Edward Odoom.

Papic has, however, been under pressure after failing to record a win in four games.

Currently, Hearts of Oak lie ninth position on the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League table with 17 points after match-day 13.

The Phobians face a tough March Day 14 encounter with Asante Kotoko, a duel with has been postponed to 28th of this month due to latter's involvement in the play off CAF Confederations Cup with ES Setif of Algeria.

Papic's exit will mean Hearts of Oak will have to find replacement to prepare the team ahead of their super clash with the league leaders Kotoko.

Papic has rich coaching experience in Africa working with clubs in South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria and Tanzania.

Papic has previously worked with Lobi Stars, Enyimba FC, Enugu Rangers, Maritzburg United, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Young Africans SC, Chippa United, Black Leopards and Polokwane City.