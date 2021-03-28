1 hour ago

Members of Parliament are advocating for better conditions of service for lawyers who operate under the Attorney General’s Department.

Some of the lawyers are said to operate from containers and other make-shift structures. This and more has made it very unattractive for fresh lawyers to express delight in joining the department as against private practice.

Speaking in Parliament during the approval of GHS 133 million in 2021 budgetary allocation for the Department, the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah called on the Ministry of Finance to reconsider increasing the amount allocated to the Attorney General’s office he also asked that it should be met with a quick and urgent action

“As captured in their report conditions of lawyers and the attorney general has to be looked at. It is so bad that some of the layers at the AGs operate from containers.”

“Even at the Ministries’ head office in Accra, some of the lawyers operate from containers and this makes it very unattractive for competent lawyers to work with the Attorney General.”

“So I think it is safe, and I want to join voices with the honourable ranking and Minority Leader in calling on the Minister of Finance especially in the mid-year review to look at how best we can increase the allocations that have been made to the Attorney Generals office,” he added.

Source: citifmonline.com