3 hours ago

Members of the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Groups have served notice of their intention to picket at the Ministry of Finance to demand the payment of their matured bonds.

The groups, made up of the Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum and the Individual Bondholders Association of Ghana, lament that government has failed to honour a Memorandum of Understanding meant to guide the agreed payment plan.

In an interview with Citi News, Convener for the Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum, Senyo Hosi, said government’s neglect of their needs has led to the decision to protest.

He highlighted government’s neglect of their cooperation all this while.

“Many people have lost their jobs from the banking crisis to all the challenges of the economic downturn. People have to live on their savings and access their savings. The place that was supposed to be the safest, today has turned out to be otherwise. A state that was supposed to pursue the interest of its people cannot neglect the interest of its people the way government is currently handling affairs.”

“The most painful part in all this is that, despite cooperation we have had, sometimes communication to tell us where we are, has been found wanting. We had petitioned the President for the Ministry of Finance to act, we have been so reasonable and cooperative, we have not been out there screaming and shouting since we decided to sit at the table with the government. We have brought our technical expertise to bear. But we are being paid back with insensitive interventions from the government,” Senyo Hosi complained.

Source: citifmonline