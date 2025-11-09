7 hours ago

A devastating fire on Sunday afternoon tore through a row of commercial shops near the Shell Filling Station at Achimota Abofu, reducing several containers and their contents to ashes.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the blaze, which began around 3 p.m., was contained after a three-hour battle by firefighters from the Anyaa, National Headquarters, and Legon stations.

Though no casualties were recorded, seven metal containers stocked with soft drinks, tissue paper, and other goods were completely destroyed.

Fire crews managed to stop the flames from spreading to nearby properties, averting further damage.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.