HONG KONG, AUGUST 26TH, 2025 — Infinix’s HOT 60 Pro+ device has officially been certified by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as the World’s Thinnest 3D Curved Display Smartphone, measuring just 5.95mm at its thinnest point.

The certification ceremony, held in Indonesia, marked a historic milestone in smartphone design and in Infinix’s global journey.

The award ceremony took place at Indonesia’s iconic Borobudur Temple, coinciding with the local launch of the Infinix HOT 60 Pro+. This record-setting achievement was celebrated with XFans and symbolizes Infinix’s breakthrough in design innovation on the global stage.

“The Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ not only achieves a balance between slimness and performance, but also reflects our continued exploration in smartphone innovation. Being officially certified by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ is a recognition of the Infinix team’s efforts and reinforces our commitment to continuous breakthroughs on the global stage.

Through achievements like this, we hope to enable young users around the world to enjoy a more inspiring and enjoyable tech lifestyle,” said Tony Zhao, Chief Executive Officer of Infinix.

To validate the record, Infinix partnered with an ILAC-accredited laboratory, where the HOT 60 Pro+ underwent rigorous laser measurements taken at ten different points on the device. The verification confirmed a minimum thickness of 5.95mm at its thinnest section and 6.09mm at its thickest point, with the latter adopted as the official benchmark for the Guinness World Records™ title. This precise evaluation ensures the integrity and credibility of the recognition, marking the HOT 60 Pro+ as the World’s Thinnest 3D Curved Display Smartphone.

*Image 2:* From left to right: JKT48 Christy, Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ Ambassador; Sergio Ticoalu, Head of Marketing, Infinix Indonesia; Kazuyoshi Kirimura, Guinness World Records™ Adjudicator; Abia Wang, Infinix SEA Marketing Director; and JKT48 Gita, Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ Ambassador.

Kaoru Ishikawa, Vice President of Guinness World Records for Japan and Southeast Asia, shared “We are delighted to award the Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title as the World’s Thinnest 3D Curved Display Smartphone, presented in conjunction with its market launch in Indonesia. This achievement not only demonstrates Infinix’s relentless pursuit of innovation, but also places Indonesia in the spotlight as a center of technological celebration. We congratulate Infinix on this accomplishment and will remain committed to witnessing and celebrating more record-breaking achievements in the future.”

Despite its ultra-slim profile, the Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ delivers a full smartphone experience. It features an AMOLED curved display and runs on the MediaTek Helio G200 chipset, ensuring smooth and responsive performance in both everyday use and demanding scenarios. The device also incorporates a slim yet long-lasting battery with 45W fast charging, balancing lightness with durability. This design philosophy reflects Infinix’s brand proposition of “Tech for Enjoyment” bringing young users technology that unites slim design, strong performance, and a joyful experience.

This official certification represents not only a product achievement for the HOT 60 Pro+, but also a new chapter for the HOT Series in the global market. As one of Infinix’s core product lines for young users, the HOT Series continues to innovate in design and technology to meet evolving consumer needs. The recognition further strengthens Infinix’s competitiveness in both mass-market and emerging markets, while reinforcing its growing global presence.

About Infinix

Established in 2013, Infinix is an innovation-driven brand dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, bold design, and outstanding performance. The brand provides smart, enjoyable mobile experiences that enhance everyday life. Beyond smartphones, Infinix has expanded its portfolio to include TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and more building a comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices. Currently, Infinix products are available in over 70 countries and regions worldwide, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit www.infinixmobility.com.

About Guinness World Records

What’s the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through books, but via TV shows, social media and live events.

Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions.

Through our in-house production arm, GWR Studios, we create standout content for broadcasters, brand partners and digital platforms.

GWR Entertainment brings the best of the GWR brand to life in a diverse range of live experiences where visitors can discover and even attempt official world records.

Whatever the medium, our ultimate purpose is to make the world a more interesting, fun and positive place.

To join this record-breaking community and find out the answer to that original question visit guinnessworldrecords.com.