The Ministry of Information is calling on the Ghana Police Service and relevant agencies to investigate and prosecute the persons who allegedly assaulted a radio presenter with Tamale-based Dagbon FM, Sadiq Gariba.

The Ministry noted that severe and speedy response from law enforcement agencies is necessary to prevent such incidents from occurring.

Sadiq Gariba was attacked during a live radio programme on May 5, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day by a former Northern Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hardi Pagzaa.

In a video circulating on social media, Mr. Pagzaa and one other man were seen storming the studio of Dagbon Radio.

The two men held up the presenter who was at the point hosting a show and threatened to unleash mayhem on him.

“The Ministry of Information has noted with concern reports of assault on a journalist at Dagbon FM, in Tamale. The Ministry condemns the act and urges the Ghana Police Service and relevant agencies to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators. Attacks on journalists should not be countenanced. Severe and speedy response from law enforcement agencies is necessary to prevent copy-cat acts and maintain Ghana’s status in upholding press freedom,” the Ministry said in a statement.

REPUBLIC OF GHANA

MINISTRY OF IN FORMATION

STATEMENT

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in a telephone conversation with the Journalist has offered the support of the Ministry if he will require any.

