3 hours ago

Media personnel interested in covering the funeral of former President Jerry John Rawlings can do so but only if they have the clearance.

The sector tasked to ensure journalists are accredited before covering the big funeral is the Ministry of Information.

The Ministry through its Public Relations unit, has therefore, issued a statement inviting media personnel to take delivery of their accreditation tags ahead of the event.

"Media personnel who have requested for official accreditation to the funeral of Former President, Jerry John Rawlings, are hereby informed that accreditation tags are ready for collection today Friday January 22, 2021 at 4:00 pm at the Ministry of Information." The statement signed by Munira Karim read.

The funeral arrangements

After series of engagement between the government and the family, the road has has now been cleared for the final burial rites of the late J.J. Rawlings.

According to a communique by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the funeral will kickstart this Sunday, January 24, 2021, and ends on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Other details contained in the communique said Mr Rawlings will be laid in state from January 24 to 26 at the Foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) from 9am to 5pm daily.

There will also be a funeral mass on January 26, from 9am to 11am at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.

A burial service for Ghana’s first president of the Fourth Republic will be held on January 27, from 9am to 11am at the Independence Square.

His death

Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

He was 73.