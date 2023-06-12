2 hours ago

The role of traditional rulers in the development of their communities and improving the socioeconomic well-being of their subjects continues to contribute to the peace and stability of every nation.

Although traditional rulers in Ghana are not involved in major decision-making in terms of policies, many of them embark on initiatives to empower their subjects and also develop their communities.

These initiatives usually cut across key sectors, including education, health, security, youth empowerment, and other infrastructural development.

These attributes of such traditional rulers are being praised by Barima Osei Hwedie II’s subjects in his eight-year reign on the stool.

For the inhabitants of the Ejura Traditional Area, the Ejurahene, since his enstoolment in 2015, has not only taken steps to preserve peace and stability in the area, but has also empowered his subjects, especially the youth, in the areas of education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

The inhabitants have praised the Chief for the major role he played in ending fratricidal conflicts in communities within Ejura, since the situation had affected development in the area.

They maintain that the approach used by the traditional ruler to mend disagreements and conflicts between opposing factions relating to ethnic, political, and other social issues has helped strengthen the cohesion among people living in communities in the area.

On initiatives taken by the Ejurahene to improve infrastructure in the area, some inhabitants recounted how Barima Osei Hwedie II spearheaded moves to secure some key projects for the benefit of the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality.

These projects include; the establishment of a seven-bedroom apartment for medical doctors at the Ejura Government Hospital and the release of a 20-acre land for the construction of a district hospital under the Agenda 111 project.

The Chief according to the inhabitants has also spearheaded the fencing of Ejura Government Hospital, the provision of boreholes to over ten communities, and the construction of a six-unit classroom block for Ejura Anglican Basic School.

The Ejurahene is also spearheading the construction of an ultra-modern Divisional Police Headquarters after he donated over 600 acres of land to the Ghana Prisons Service. He has also facilitated the construction of a military base in the area and the provision of a seven-bedroom apartment for officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Students who hail from Ejura and pursue their education in various tertiary institutions of the country continue to receive stipends from the Ejurahene, who is also paying their fees and helping graduates and the youth to find jobs.

The inhabitants described Barima Osei Hwedie II as a visionary leader who has used his eight years as Chief for Ejura to positively impact lives in the area.

Source: citifmonline