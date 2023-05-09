1 hour ago

A Koforidua High Court has dismissed the application for an interlocutory injunction filed by the former Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the new regional executives of the party.

The NDC’s former Eastern Regional Chairman, John Owusu Amankrah prayed the court to injunct the regional executives from holding themselves up as regional executives.

He also asked the court to annul the regional elections held on December 19, 2022.

The application essentially was seeking to stop the executives and the party from undertaking any activity in the region until the court decided the case.

Popularly called Jowak, the former regional chairman indicated that he was the only one who has the power under the NDC Constitution to organise the conference that got the new officers elected.

He argued that, per the NDC constitution, the party’s Functionary Executive Council (FEC) or the General Secretary did not have the power to organise the conference.

The presiding Judge, Justice William Osei Kufour after considering submissions by lawyers from both sides and carefully examining documents submitted, dismissed the application indicating that the reliefs lacked merit based on Article 18 (2) of the party’s constitution.

The Eastern Regional First Vice Chairman of the party, Ransford Owusu Boakye, and the Deputy Regional Treasurer Obibini Lartey described the judgment as a relief to the party’s executives.

Former Attorney General of Ghana Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong who represented the national body of the NDC advised both parties to put the ruling behind them and work together to secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

