2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Alidu Seidu made a return from a knee injury to play for his French Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot in their match on Sunday against AC Ajaccio.

The right-back has not played for his side in the last six matches they have played this season after undergoing knee surgery.

Alidu Seidu played for 80 minutes for his side as they defeated AC Ajaccio 2-1 in their home game.

Another Ghanaian Grejohn Kyei scored twice from the spot after AC Ajaccio had taken an early lead through Mounaim El Idrissy.

The 22-year-old has been an ever-present for his team this season with injury the only stumbling block that has curtailed his playing time.

Seidu Alidu missed Ghana's 2023 AFCON double header against Angola last month through injury but is expected to be named in the squad for the qualifiers in June.

He was part of Ghana's squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and played in matches against Portugal and Uruguay.